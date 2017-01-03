‘Dangal’ director Nitesh Tiwari says its therapeutic to work with kids

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari says it’s therapeutic to work with children.

Tiwari made his directorial debut with children’s film Chillar Party in 2011, which he co-directed with Vikas Bahl. His 2014 release, another children’s film titles Bhootnath Returns featured veteran star Amitabh Bachchan and child actor Parth Bhalerao.

“I love working with them. I don’t work consciously keeping children in mind. I am open to doing a kids film again. It is very therapeutic for me to work with children,” Tiwari said.

However, Tiwari said it is the subject that chooses him and not the other way round.

“I don’t decide beforehand that this is what I want to write,” he said.

“I do a film only when I have a subject that is close to my heart. Then I start writing and this takes time. One has to wait for the right people to come on board. So you have to wait for things to fall in place... so projects do take time.”

Dangal, which features actor Aamir Khan and four new female faces — Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar — has made Rs2.84 billion (Dh153 milion) at the box office since its release on December 23.

“We did anticipate a good response but the kind of love and warmth we are getting, it’s overwhelming,” Tiwari said.

“We had a party with Aamir and the whole Dangal team in Panchgini [to celebrate]. We all were together... We had a great time.”