‘Dangal’, Alia Bhatt win big at Filmfare Awards

After setting new records at the box office, Dangal swept the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards, taking three of four major awards — best actor, film and director.

Alia Bhatt won the Filmfare best actor award (female) for her performance in Udta Punjab.

The event was a star-studded affair hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

After winning the best director award, Nitesh Tiwari said: “This award is the reassurance of how much people loved our film [Dangal]. So I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone in India and abroad who loved and supported our film. It means everything.”

Bhatt, who attended along with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, was given the award by Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

“[The film is] very close to my heart. Thank you Shahid [Kapoor] for sending the script to me. Today is very special day for me. Sridevi ji, receiving it from you is an honour. Another reason is my sister is here. Got her out of home,” she said.

Bhatt even had a message from her father, director Mahesh Bhatt: “My dad said ‘I feel you are going to win. You should do what you feel. If you feel like crying, cry.’ This is a dream come true for me. Finally, ‘thanks Karan [Johar] for giving her the first break’.”

Actress Sonam Kapoor won the critics’ award for best actor (female) for her performance in Neerja, while actors Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor shared the best actor award for their portrayals in Aligarh and Udta Punjab respectively.

Director Ram Madhvani won the critics’ award for best film for Neerja.

Sooraj Pancholi and Kriti Sanon presented the best debut awards male and female to Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab and Ritika Singh for Saala Khadoos.

Dosanjh sang Ikk Kudi after winning the award, and Singh said: “I’ve never acted before. For those who don’t know, I am a wrestler.”

Shatrughan Sinha received the Filmfare lifetime achievement award presented by his daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha.

“Many people feel if you get the lifetime achievement award it’s the end, but I feel it’s just the beginning,” Sinha said.

Action director and stunt coordinator Shyam Kaushal won the award for best action for the film Dangal and Payal Saluja won best costume for Udta Punjab.

Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was one of the most celebrated films of the evening, winning four awards.

While Arijit Singh won best playback (male) for the title song of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Pritam bagged the best music director award and the best music album. Amitabh Bhattacharya won the award for best lyrics for Channa Mereya from the same film.

After winning the award, Pritam said: “My first thanks to KJo. Without him it wouldn’t have been possible. I want to take this award home for my children.”

Neha Bhasin won the best playback singer (female) for Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan. Holding her award, Bhasin hummed the song and said, “I would like to thank the entire team of Filmfare, you guys rock.”

The film Kapoor and Sons won three awards — Rishi Kapoor won best actor in a supporting role (male); Adil Shaikh won best choreography for Kar Gayi Chul, and Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre won the best story and best screenplay.

“Cannot thank Filmfare enough for giving such a great start to our new year and we want to work harder this year,” the duo said after winning the award.

The much acclaimed film Neerja won four awards. Shabana Azmi won for best actor in a supporting role (female), Aparna Sud and Anna Ipe won for best production design, Mitesh Munchandani won for best cinematography and Monisha R. Baldawa won the award for best editing.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari bagged the Filmfare Award for best debut director for her highly appreciated film Nil Battey Sannata, which starred Swara Bhaskar.

It was a night of performances as well, with Salman Khan dancing to his hit songs O O Jaane Jaana, Munni Badnam Hui and Sultan. Actor Tiger Shroff danced to hits such as The Pappi Song, Aa Raha Hoon Main and Dhoom Again.