Could ‘Jagga Jasoos’ be delayed further?

Film director Anurag Basu says Jagga Jasoos might be delayed again because he doesn’t want to release the film when students are busy giving tehir exams.

Currently, the film is set to hit the screens in India on April 7.

According to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), students of Class 12 will give their exams from March 9 until April 29.

The exam dates are delayed reportedly due to the ongoing state assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Basu says the delay will only take place if they get a better date for the release of the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

“Jagga Jasoos is a family holiday film. Since exams are pushed at most of the places, we are contemplating the delay... Only if we get a better date,” Basu tweeted on Monday morning.

The Barfi! director added that the film’s team is “getting ready for April 7.”

Jagga Jasoos is a comedy-drama film which tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.