Bollywood praises Deepika on Hollywood debut
Bollywood celebrities such as Ashutosh Gowariker, Irrfan Khan and Preity Zinta have praised actress Deepika Padukone for her Hollywood debut in action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.
xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which also stars Vin Diesel and Donnie Yen among others, had a star-studded in Mumbai on Thursday.
After that, various celebrities took to Twitter to praise Padukone’s performance.
Here’s what they tweeted:
Ashutosh Gowariker: Way to go Deepika Padukone! A super confident debut in Hollywood! And you’ve matched Vin, Donnie and Tony in the hi-octane action xXx: Return of Xander Cage.
Irrfan Khan: What a charming, sharp, action-packed entry into Hollywood. Only fly from here Deepika Padukone.
Preity Zinta: Congrats and all the best, Deepika Padukone for xXx: Return of Xander Cage. I’m sure you will rock it. Nice to see you smiling and shining tonight.
Milap Zaveri: xXx: Return of Xander Cage is like Dhoom 35 insane action! So proud of Deepika Padukone, who has a kickass role! Punchlines, punches, depth, glamour and style! Most big Hollywood heroines don’t have much to do usually in big action franchises. Brilliant to see Deepika Padukone in a great role!
Jackky Bhagnani: Had a great time with the gorgeous Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel at xXx India Premiere. Wish you all the best for the film.