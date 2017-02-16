Bipasha Basu tells hubby: Your heart is beautiful
Bipasha Basu thanked her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, for his Valentine’s Day gift: a poem he wrote.
While sharing an image of the words on Instagram, she wrote: “I know I was right in believing fairy tales ... they do happen. Thank you for making me feel like a princess always? Your words are as beautiful as your heart.”
The couple worked together in the 2015’s Alone. Singh Grover’s next movie 3 Dev is about a couple with religious differences.
The film also stars Tisca Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, Kunal Roy Kapur and TV actor Ravi Dubey, who marks his big screen debut with the film.
The couple married in April 2016.