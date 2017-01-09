Mobile
Bipasha and Karan all loved up on holiday

Bollywood couple are in Australia and have been actively sharing their adventures

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Actor Karan Singh Grover has gushed about his wife, actress Bipasha Basu, in a post on social media.

He is currently holidaying in Australia with Basu, who turned 38 on Saturday.

“I’ve never met a girl as fun, as gorgeous and as crazy as you are Bipasha Basu. It’s like you’re right out of my dreams,” Grover captioned a picture.

Grover was last seen on screen in the 2015 film Alone with Basu. He will next be seen in the upcoming film 3 Dev, which is about a couple played by Tisca Chopra and Kay Kay, where the wife is extremely religious and the husband is not.

They rent out their house to three youngsters and certain situations lead to the trio being termed as God.

The film also stars Tisca Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, Kunal Roy Kapur and TV actor Ravi Dubey, who marks his big screen debut with the film.

Basu and Grover got married in April 2016.

