‘Bahubali’ star Rana Daggubati in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Bahubali’ star Rana Daggubati in Dubai

The South Indian actor will join Bollywood talent Karisma Kapoor and singer Diana Haddad for the Annual Health Awards

  • Mumbai: Actor Rana Daggubati during the 61st Britannia Filmfare Awards in Mumbai.Image Credit: IANS
  • Actress Karisma Kapoor during the launch of fashion designer Amy Billimoria`s festive collection in Mumbai.Image Credit: IANS
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, Arab singer Diana Haddad and South Indian actors Rana Daggubati and Jayaram will attend the inaugural Annual Health Awards at the Godolphin Ballroom at the Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai on January 16.

The annual health awards, hosted by the Department of Economic Development, Dubai, and Health magazine, is an initiative to celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals, companies and innovations in the healthcare industry.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Bollywood

‘Love in Tokyo’ to have Indian and Japanese cast

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon