‘Bahubali’ star Rana Daggubati in Dubai
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, Arab singer Diana Haddad and South Indian actors Rana Daggubati and Jayaram will attend the inaugural Annual Health Awards at the Godolphin Ballroom at the Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai on January 16.
The annual health awards, hosted by the Department of Economic Development, Dubai, and Health magazine, is an initiative to celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals, companies and innovations in the healthcare industry.