Athiya Shetty roots for women entrepreneurs

Daughter of Suniel and Mana Shetty lauds Baggit founder and managing director Nina Lekhi at book launch

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actress Athiya Shetty during the 6th Grazia Young Fashion Awards, in Mumbai on April 7, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Actress Athiya Shetty says she finds it heartening to find women entrepreneurs making a mark.

At the launch of Bag It All, a book on Baggit founder and managing director Nina Lekhi, Shetty said: “It is so fabulous to meet such inspiring entrepreneurs... I have always had a deep respect for Nina and the way she has grown her company. It is so good to see entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, do so well... I, for one, am all for it.”

The book marks Lekhi’s more than 25 years experience in the business.

Shetty said it can be a “source of great inspiration for many entrepreneurs out there”.

The book recounts Lekhi’s journey from a failure in college to spearheading a Rs100 crore [Rs1 billion, Dh54 million] company. The event saw an interesting dialogue between the two celebrities as they shared favourite passages, recounted old stories and advice for entrepreneurs.

Shetty’s parents, Suniel and Mana Shetty, were also present at the book launch, published by Jaico and penned down by Suman Chhabria Addepalli.

Lekhi said: “My secrets are in these pages, the story of how a C-minus student — a failure in college — became an A-plus entrepreneur. When I started out, I just wanted to earn some pocket money. But I had a point to prove to myself. Along the way, I became a wife and a mother and navigated the twists and turns of personal and professional life trying to balance the two.

“Each challenge forced me to be innovative and level up. Each step towards success has helped me grow personally and the company to what it is today.”

