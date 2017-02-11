Mobile
Arshad not upset about being replaced in ‘Jolly LLB 2’

Actor attends special screening of the film in Mumbai

Image Credit: IANS
Actor Arshad Warsi
Tabloid
 

Actor Arshad Warsi, who played the lead in the 2013 courtroom drama Jolly LLB, doesn’t mind being replaced by Akshay Kumar for the second instalment.

“I was not upset. I would not have been here if it was true,” he said.

Warsi was at a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday night.

“I knew the story but it was really fun to watch the film. I liked all the trauma and hassles in the film. The whole thing about a bad lawyer becoming a good lawyer was interesting. Akshay works 10 times better than me,” Warsi added.

Others at the premiere were Tisca Chopra, Sayani Gupta, Athiya Shetty, Mukesh Bhatt and Anand L. Rai.

Jolly LLB 2 is film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.

