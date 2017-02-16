Mobile
Amitabh Bachchan’s Bollywood dream lasts 48 years

Actor recalls the start of his prolific career in 1969

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan during the launch of actress Divya Dutta's book Me & Ma in Mumbai on Feb 9, 2017. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Amitabh Bachchan is commemorating more than four decades in the film industry.

The 74-year-old on Wednesday night wrote on his blog: “There is an avalanche of events related to this date - the 15th of February. On this date in 1969... I became an official entrant to the film industry, by signing my very first film, Saat Hindustani’.”

The Piku star shared a series of black-and-white photographs from the film’s set as well.

Bachchan has been prolific during his career; he’s worked in more than 100 films, and won the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contribution to arts.

The government of France honoured him with its highest civilian honour, Knight of the Legion of Honour, in 2007 for his exceptional career in the world of cinema and beyond.

His credits include Bombay to Goa, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Namak Haraam, Sholay, Agneepath and Deewar.

