Amitabh Bachchan reminisces on Abhishek’s birthday

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is in a celebratory mood as his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, turned 41 on Sunday.

Bachchan went back to the time when his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan, “struggled with her labour” at a hospital in Mumbai.

Along with a few pictures of the father and son, Bachchan wrote on his blog: “Once he was at the verge of being born as I had rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in 1976. Then, he grew and grew to become what he became as in the first pictures.”

“I was born, Bachchan ji’s [poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan] son. A celebrity even before I knew how to spell the word. Abhishek was born as Amitabh Bachchan’s son. A celebrity even before he could find out what it meant,” he wrote.

“Cannot imagine the time passed... those hours at the Breach Candy Hospital... That OPT door opening and Shah, our family doctor, poking his head out of the door and asking — ‘What did you want?’

“His anticipated smile giving away that a son had been born... the champagne bottle opened, the nurse and sisters on duty were given a sip each much against their wishes and protocol but there it was an excitement and the joys of another addition to the family,” wrote Bachchan.

Other celebrities also wished Abhishek, who made his acting debut in 2000 with Refugee and went on to star in films such as Yuva, Dhoom and Paa.

Here’s what some of them tweeted:

Rishi Kapoor: Happiest Birthday dear AB Jr. Much love and blessings!

Uday Chopra: Happy birthday master Jedi Jworrh Junior Bachchan. The force will be strong with you!

Karan Johar: Love you Ab! Happy Birthday...to the memories and all the best moments we have shared! And to many more.

Anil Kapoor: With an infectious smile and a genuine heart Junior Bachchan you are one of the kindest people I know! Happy Birthday ‘Bhaiya’! God bless!

Suniel Shetty: Happy Birthday. Hope you have an amazing 41st. Always wish the very best for you. Stay blessed.