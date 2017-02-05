Amitabh Bachchan reminisces on Abhishek’s birthday

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces on Abhishek’s birthday

Actor blogs about son’s birth in 1976 and posts old pictures

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is in a celebratory mood as his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, turned 41 on Sunday.

Bachchan went back to the time when his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan, “struggled with her labour” at a hospital in Mumbai.

Along with a few pictures of the father and son, Bachchan wrote on his blog: “Once he was at the verge of being born as I had rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in 1976. Then, he grew and grew to become what he became as in the first pictures.”

“I was born, Bachchan ji’s [poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan] son. A celebrity even before I knew how to spell the word. Abhishek was born as Amitabh Bachchan’s son. A celebrity even before he could find out what it meant,” he wrote.

“Cannot imagine the time passed... those hours at the Breach Candy Hospital... That OPT door opening and Shah, our family doctor, poking his head out of the door and asking — ‘What did you want?’

“His anticipated smile giving away that a son had been born... the champagne bottle opened, the nurse and sisters on duty were given a sip each much against their wishes and protocol but there it was an excitement and the joys of another addition to the family,” wrote Bachchan.

Other celebrities also wished Abhishek, who made his acting debut in 2000 with Refugee and went on to star in films such as Yuva, Dhoom and Paa.

Here’s what some of them tweeted:

Rishi Kapoor: Happiest Birthday dear AB Jr. Much love and blessings!

Uday Chopra: Happy birthday master Jedi Jworrh Junior Bachchan. The force will be strong with you!

Karan Johar: Love you Ab! Happy Birthday...to the memories and all the best moments we have shared! And to many more.

Anil Kapoor: With an infectious smile and a genuine heart Junior Bachchan you are one of the kindest people I know! Happy Birthday ‘Bhaiya’! God bless!

Suniel Shetty: Happy Birthday. Hope you have an amazing 41st. Always wish the very best for you. Stay blessed.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGNAmitabh Bachchan
Anil Kapoor
follow this tag on MGNAnil Kapoor

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGN
Anil Kapoor
follow this tag on MGN
refugee crisis

Also In Bollywood

Shah Rukh’s ‘Raees’ banned in Pakistan

Leisure Gallery

Resort brings cheer to displaced Iraqis

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE