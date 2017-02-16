Amit Sadh: Every artist has his own journey

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Amit Sadh: Every artist has his own journey

The actor’s latest film, ‘RunningShaadi’, is now showing in UAE cinemas

Image Credit: PTI
New Delhi: Actor Amit Sadh promoting their upcoming film 'Runningshaadi' at PTI in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh (ple see Story no LST 40)(PTI2_15_2017_000042B)
Tabloid
 

This is his seventh year in Bollywood but Amit Sadh is not worried about being compared to his contemporaries.

The 37-year-old TV actor made his big screen debut in 2010 with Phoonk 2. But it was 2013 movie Kai Po Che that breathed new life into his film career and catapulted him to fame.

The actor’s Bollywood future looked bright after he impressed with his performance in the film but he did not benefit from its success as much as the movie’s other stars — Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao.

Sadh says a Bollywood personality had pointed this fact out to him but he feels every actor’s journey is different.

“This man called me and said ‘Sushant has become a star, Rajkummar is a big actor and why are you left in the middle?’ I feel, as artists, every individual has their own journey. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck started together,” said Sadh.

“But for two decades Affleck was doing just romcoms and then he comes back with a bang with direction, gets an Oscar and now plays Batman.”

Sadh has starred in films such as Guddu Rangeela, Akira and Sultan, and will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s RunningShaadi.

In his upcoming film, the actor plays the role of a guy, who runs the business of helping couples elope and get married.

Sadh, who was cast in the film after director Amit Roy was mesmerised by his performance in Kai Po Che, says he is happy that he is getting the opportunity to do different roles.

“As an actor I want to do great roles. I need to be challenged. I am lucky that I am getting great parts. These are great times. I am very grateful to everyone who have helped me to reach here. This is just the start,” said Sadh.

Sadh feels he does not have the “intellect” to meticulously choose his films but insists that he wants to grab hold of all good roles so that he is able to pay rent on time and take care of people who depend on him.

“I don’t have the aptitude or the intellect to gauge all this. First and foremost for me as an actor, as I am not educated, is that I need to do good roles so I can pay my rent.

“If this sounds lame then I am lame. I have three dogs, I have to take care of them, feed them. I have to pay certain people in my life who are dependent on me. For that I need to work hard. I need to earn my bread and butter,” he said.

When asked if career setbacks get to him, Sadh vehemently rejects it saying, “Nothing gets to me, neither the good nor the bad. I am not saying it with arrogance, I am saying this very humbly. I have seen so much in life that situations like that is a piece of cake for me.”

RunningShaadi also stars Taapsee Pannu and is now playing in UAE cinemas.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Ben Affleck
follow this tag on MGNBen Affleck

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Ben Affleck
follow this tag on MGN
oscars

Also In Bollywood

Hema Malini’s life in a book soon

Leisure Gallery

Snapshots: A walk with children

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa