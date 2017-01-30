Alia, Varun release ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ teaser
Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have released the teaser of their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Along with the 48-second teaser, the first poster of the film was also unveiled on Monday.
Dhawan, who will play the role of Badrinath in the film, took to Twitter to share the first look.
“Hum hain Badrinath Bansal... Aur yeh hai Badri ka teaser [I am Badrinath Bansal and this is Badri’s teaser],” Dhawan tweeted.
In the teaser, Dhawan is seen getting his photographs clicked at a studio, alongside cut-outs of Bollywood actresses such as Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Bhatt also shared the first look on Twitter.
“Badrinath Bansal being his usual funny adorable self! Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Badri’s teaser,” Bhatt posted.
The trailer of the Shashank Khaitan-directed movie will be out on February 2 ahead of the film’s release on March 10 in India.