Akshay on working with Salman and Karan Johar
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is being cast as the lead in Karan Johar and Salman Khan’s co-production, hopes the project is going to be a “very good one”.
Kumar spoke about the newly announced film on Tuesday.
“I am very excited to be a part of the film, and [I am] hoping that a very good film is going to be made,” said the actor.
The news about the upcoming project was announced by Kumar, Johar and Khan via their social media handles on Monday night. They said they are joining forces for a “special film”.
“Supremely excited to co-produce with Salman Khan on a film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Anurag Singh. Releasing 2018,” Johar tweeted.
The film is expected to release in 2018.