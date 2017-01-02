Akshay Kumar shares his films for 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Akshay Kumar shares his films for 2017

The actor will be seen in four films — ‘Jolly LLB 2’, ‘Toilet — Ek Prem Katha’, ‘2.0’ and ‘Pad Man’

Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar poses during a promotional event for ‘India Luxury Style Week’ in Mumbai late April 28, 2015. AFP PHOTO/STR
Tabloid
 

On New Year’s Day, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared his 2017 films line-up with his fans.

“Busy summing up the year gone by? It’s time to not look back, but look ahead. Here’s what my 2017 looks like. Your thoughts, love and luck needed,” Kumar tweeted.

The actor went on to share the names of the films.

The first film is his upcoming courtroom comedy drama film Jolly LLB 2. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor.

Kumar plays a lawyer who tackles cases involving the corrupt.

Toilet — Ek Prem Katha will be his second film. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, it also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher, and is expected to release on June 2 in India.

Kumar will also be seen in Tamil science-fiction action thriller 2.o, along with superstar Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth, in a double role, plays a scientist and a robot in the film. Kumar plays the lead antagonist in the film, which has plans to release worldwide during Diwali 2017.

Kumar’s fourth and final film for the year is Pad Man. A biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, the film will chronicle his efforts to find a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGNAkshay Kumar
Diwali
follow this tag on MGNDiwali

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGN
Diwali
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter makes a documentary

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject