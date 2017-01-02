Akshay Kumar shares his films for 2017
On New Year’s Day, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared his 2017 films line-up with his fans.
“Busy summing up the year gone by? It’s time to not look back, but look ahead. Here’s what my 2017 looks like. Your thoughts, love and luck needed,” Kumar tweeted.
The actor went on to share the names of the films.
The first film is his upcoming courtroom comedy drama film Jolly LLB 2. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor.
Kumar plays a lawyer who tackles cases involving the corrupt.
Toilet — Ek Prem Katha will be his second film. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, it also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher, and is expected to release on June 2 in India.
Kumar will also be seen in Tamil science-fiction action thriller 2.o, along with superstar Rajinikanth.
Rajinikanth, in a double role, plays a scientist and a robot in the film. Kumar plays the lead antagonist in the film, which has plans to release worldwide during Diwali 2017.
Kumar’s fourth and final film for the year is Pad Man. A biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, the film will chronicle his efforts to find a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.