Akshay Kumar gives his verdict on ‘Jolly LLB 2’

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor, who play warring lawyers in Jolly LLB 2, have a clear idea about what works in popular Hindi cinema.

Kumar, who has a robust box-office record with hits such as evacuation drama Airlift and thriller Baby, believes that films based on real-life incidents have a universal appeal.

But there’s a catch. Kapoor, who won the Indian National Award for Vicky Donor, believes that even in the most realistic Hindi films, the stereotype of heroes bashing up their opponents has to exist.

“It’s great to do films that are inspired from true events because you are living [the] life of a person who has already lived it. People are eager to know about those real events,” said Kumar at a press junket last week in Dubai. He even took the example of how his blockbuster Airlift, filmed extensively in the UAE, enlightened people about the tens of thousands left stranded during the Iraq-Kuwait war.

“History was told in a cinematic and in an entertaining way there,” said Kumar.

But actor Kapoor, who plays high-profile lawyer Pramod Mathur in Jolly LLB 2, isn’t as convinced when it comes to the progress made by Hindi films.

“In Hindi commercial cinema, questions about scenes, characterisations, realistic approach [are] not always the right questions… The society on the whole is not ready to accept heroes as the losers and it is not a positive sign. The sign of a success-oriented society is that if you are successful then you are considered the deserving and most talented one. The society must learn to accept losers too,” said Kapoor.

But those established notions are put to the test in this classic underdog versus big shot lawyer story. Kapoor’s character is eventually vanquished by the heroic Kumar, but his defeat isn’t swift. It’s the thrilling courtroom sequences that form the spine of this satire.

“Pramod Mathur is the top-most lawyer. He’s straightforward, successful and there’s some arrogance there too. He has the money, power and reputation. It was a win-win case, until the Indian hero comes and [pummels] him in court. It’s a slow procedure… Pramod Mathur gets shaky toward the end,” said Kapoor.

Both actors are however tight-lipped about the legal case that has the two characters in knots. All we know is that it’s set in Lucknow and Jolly is a champion for the powerless.

Keeping it real

The original film, featuring Arshad Warsi who takes on a historic hit-and-run case, was a runaway hit and wasn’t hyperbolic in its story telling.

Kumar claims that the courtroom scenes in Jolly LLB 2 are devoid of unnecessary melodrama.

“My director Subhash Kapoor was a political journalist and he was very aware of how things function in lower courts. This film, the scenes, happen in the lower courts [in India]. In earlier films, you have dialogues like ‘Mohan Joshi haazir ho’ [a person who calls aloud the witnesses to the stands]. That happened in the ‘70s, but our films continued to do it… But we have kept it real,” said Kumar.

The sequel has a storyline that is independent from the original. They are both legal dramas with an entirely different cast.

“In Rustom, I played a navy officer and in Airlift I was a businessman. I have never done a full-fledged role of a lawyer and it was a totally different experience. I would thank Arshad Warsi, who created a box for me to enter the role easily,” said Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most bankable actors and producers.

However, Kapoor — who is known for his strong supporting roles — keep things in perspective. He claims that it isn’t raining film offers, but he hates to crib about it. Instead, he wants to focus on the positives, as he turns 61 next month.

“Bollywood is in a popular stage still. There are people who are trying to come up with ideas but they have the same ways and they cannot get rid of commercial compulsions. People who want to do original work should be given a pat on the back by people and by society,” said Kapoor.

Jolly LLB 2 has been pushing boundaries too. The Bombay High Court has ordered four cuts in the film, such as the one showing a scared judge hiding behind his chair and shoe being hurled in the courtroom.

At the press junket in Dubai, Kumar maintained that he was confident that the issue would be resolved amicably.

“The judiciary has been very kind to us so far. They will watch it and I am sure it’s all going to be OK,” said Kumar. True to his word, the release of the film will go on as planned, as the producers agreed to the cuts. Fox Star Studio India withdrew their appeal from the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order and said that they would make the suggested edits.

Controversies aside, there’s a love story in this courtroom satire. Actress Huma Qureshi plays Jolly’s partner.

“He’s one of the funniest and the most disciplined co-stars I have ever worked with. He was on time and everything went on as planned. That meant we could go home and spend time with our families after work. Akshay has really spoilt us,” said Qureshi. The filming of Jolly LLB 2 was done in 33 days, swift by Bollywood standards.

The admiration isn’t just from the ladies. Kapoor describes Kumar as a thorough gentleman, but what impressed him was the actor’s attempt to raise funds for the families of the Armed Forces. The actor launched an application to help families financially on the eve Republic Day (January 26). He’s also known to post videos on his social media accounts to speak about violence against women.

“I make these small videos because I say what is in my heart. I record these small messages at 5am and post it later. I do it because I feel strongly about it,” said Kumar, adding that he is worried about being misquoted by a journalist.

Surprisingly, Kumar has had better experience with his own lawyers.

“There are good lawyers and bad lawyers, just like good and bad cholesterol in our body,” said Kumar.

Don’t miss it!

Jolly LLB 2 releases in the UAE on February 9.

Did you know?

Akshay Kumar will return to the UAE to film again in December. But he isn’t ready to reveal any more.