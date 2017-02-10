Akshay Kumar: Dimple Kapadia is my best friend in Bollywood

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Akshay Kumar: Dimple Kapadia is my best friend in Bollywood

‘Jolly LLB2’ actor also talked about what his family and colleagues to fans on Twitter during a Q&A session

Image Credit:
Indian bollywood actor Akshay Kumar with actress and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia - Supplied picture
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was asked “Your best friend from Bollywood?” by a fan during a Q&A session on Twitter on Thursday.

Kumar, who finds Hong Kong star Jackie Chan as the “bravest stunt actor known to man”, said it would be his mother-in-law. Though he picked the Bobby star as his best friend, he did share some kind words for his Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Shah Rukh Khan, calling him “Charming with a great business mind”.

He chose his favourite book as, “of course”, his wife Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones.

Talking about the most jolly moment of his life, the father of two said: “Mountain hiking with both my kids with a homemade picnic at the end of it”. In fact, his favourite holiday destination is Cape Town, where he spent some quality time with his entire family.

The Jolly LLB2 actor also expressed his love for sports.

Asked about his favourite sports, Kumar replied: “Anything with a ball... cricket, basketball... as long as it bounces, I’m happy.”

As for his latest film being one of his favourite genres, he said: “Yes, with a good script it can be very gripping!”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGNAkshay Kumar
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Akshay Kumar
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Akashdeep wants his TV comeback to be perfect

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?