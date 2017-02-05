Mobile
Akshay Kumar brings ‘Jolly LLB 2’ to Dubai

Indian star heads to Bollywood Parks Dubai to promote the sequel to his hit film

  • Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi for Jolly LLB 2 at Raj mahal Bollywood Parks.Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
  • Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 2 at Raj mahal Bollywood Parks.Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
  • Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi for Jolly LLB 2 at Raj mahal Bollywood Parks.Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
Tabloid
 

If Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had his way, then his fans gathered at the Bollywood Parks Dubai on Saturday evening would be a part of the press conference held minutes earlier at the Raj Mahal theatre.

“I would love to answer each and every one of your interesting questions. Why weren’t you all inside instead of waiting outside for me?” asked Kumar, who was in Dubai to promote his satirical comedy Jolly LLB 2.

From carrying an infant to dancing with fans and distributing goodie bags when they answered questions about his life and career, Kumar made sure that everyone remembered his UAE visit.

While he was game to interact with his fans, there was one thing that was strictly off the table.

Asked if Kumar would put his body through what his colleague Aamir Khan had done for his blockbuster Dangal as he inflated and lost more than 25 kilos in a short time, he answered with an affirmative ‘No’.

“Maybe seven or eight kilos, I can put [on] or lose, but not the amount he did. I can’t put my body through that,” said Kumar, who’s known for his disciplined lifestyle and fitness regime.

In Jolly LLB 2, also starring Huma Qureshi, Kumar plays a small-time lawyer who gets a chance to make it big in his career with a high-profile case. “Akshay Kumar is known for creating a fun atmosphere on the sets. I think he thoroughly spoilt us,” said Qureshi.

The two stars then headed the Nuzul workers’ accommodation in Jebel Ali for an event organised by Star TV Middle East where Kumar’s film Houseful 3 was screened to a crowd of 1,000 workers.

The actors also danced to songs from Jolly LLB 2 and interacted on stage with winners of an internal contest. Kumar also taugh his fans some of the dialogues from the film.

Jolly LLB 2 releases in UAE cinemas on February 9.

