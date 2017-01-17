Akshay and Twinkle celebrate 16 years of marriage
Actor Akshay Kumar and his author-wife Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
Khanna shared a video on Twitter, where the two of them are running towards each other.
“16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven’t succeeded. 16th anniversary. Partners in crime,” Khanna captioned the video.
The couple, who have together worked on films lsuch as Zulmi and International Khiladi, got married in 2001.
They welcomed their first child, son Aarav, in 2002, and in 2012, they had daughter Nitara.
Kumar is currently working on his upcoming film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame, and Anupam Kher.