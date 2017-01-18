Ajay Devgn to meet fan who threatened to kill himself
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has promised to meet a fan, who had threatened to kill himself if a meeting with the actor was not fixed.
On January 11, Shamshad threatened to jump into a well in Nawalgarh town of Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan.
He wanted the district administration to set up a meeting with Devgn, said police officer Nawal Kishore Meena.
“Shamshad, I will soon be shooting in Jodhpur. Will see to it that we meet there,” tweeted Devgn from his twitter handle on Tuesday.
Devgn later thanked Jaipur police for cooperation through another tweet in which he was provided Jhunjhunu police contact numbers.
The police officers reportedly had a tough time convincing Shamshad that the meeting will happen.