Aditi Rao Hydari speaks up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The actress, who also stars in the controversial ‘Padmavati’, defends the film and the director

Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari showcases a creation by designer Kotwara at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017 in Mumbai on Fabruary 4, 2017. / AFP / Sujit JAISWAL
Tabloid
 

Rallying support for Padmavati helmer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Aditi Rao Hydari says the director is very important to Indian culture and he should be given more freedom to do his work.

Bhansali and the team of Padmavati were recently roughed up by members of the Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly presenting “distorted facts” in the movie. The group also stopped the shoot by damaging the film’s set at Jaigarh Fort.

The period drama stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Hydari as his wife Kamala Devi, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh.

“Sanjay sir is someone we all should be proud of. He is someone for whom India is very important — its culture, its stories — he tells them in a very beautiful way. He is a special person. He has the kind of passion, which shouldn’t be curbed.

“We should actually give him more freedom to do what he does.” Hydari said on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week.

The actress is also working with Mani Ratnam for his upcoming Tamil romantic drama Kaatru Veliyidai.

“I am savouring the process, the fact that I am working with [Bhansali and Ratnam] and enjoying the journey. I think the results are not in my hand. The process has been special. It really has been a dream come true to work with both of them. I have literally prayed and wished that I can work with them,” said Hydari.

In her six-year long career, Hydari has worked with directors such as Sudhir Mishra, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Bejoy Nambiar.

“I do believe that beautiful films are made by great directors. It’s the director’s vision. I have worked with so many great directors because I seek out filmmakers I respect and want to work with,” she said.

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGNDeepika Padukone
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

