‘Aankhen 2’ will be technically better: Arjun Rampal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal who will be playing a visually impaired character in the sequel to the 2002 hit film Aankhen, said he is not competing with anyone but the challenge is to raise the standard.

“Aankhen is always a special film in my career and still people talk about this film wherever I go... technically we are much improved now we want to take the movie to another level,” Rampal told media in Mumbai on Thursday.

“There is only one and half months left to start the shoot in South Africa. We will be doing some amazing stunts. So we are training hard for that,” he added.

When asked if Akshay Kumar too will be seen in the movie, Rampal said the only two characters repeated are that of Amitabh Bachchaan and himself.

“We wanted, but Akshay is busy with his films”, he said.

Produced by Gaurang Doshi and directed by Anees Bazmee, the film features Bachchan and the three blind men, played by Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Arshad Warsi. Ilena D’Cruz will play the female lead.