Aamir Khan introduces wife Kiran, the singer
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Tuesday praised his wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao’s singing ability.
“At home, Kiran often sings for me. She is a very good singer, so I thought she should do the playback,” he said at the launch of a music video for the Satyameva Jayate Water Cup movement to conserve water, which Rao has sung for.
“The song is composed by Ajay-Atul and is directed by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame. A new singer has been introduced. Kiran has made her debut in singing with this song,” said the PK star.
About her singing debut, Rao joked: “Aamir forced me to sing. I was very nervous at the studio, but Ajay-Atul supported me a lot.”
About the Water Cup campaign, Khan said: “We wanted to make it a people’s movement. We started this campaign in three districts and now 30 districts have been included.”
“I am very much nervous, much more than the time when my film releases. I feel happy that my film Dangal has been well received. But I feel I will be happier when this campaign will succeed in the second round. That will be more satisfying for all of us,” he added.