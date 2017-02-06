Aamir Khan hosts ‘Dangal’ success party

He may be part of back-to-back blockbusters, but actor Aamir Khan says his decision to sign a project is not influenced by the money making possibilities.

The 51-year-old actor, who has given box office successes such as 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3 and PK, with Dangal being the latest addition, said he picks stories which touch his heart.

“I don’t choose films thinking about how much business it will do. I do films that touch my heart. When I did films like Sarfarosh, Rang De Basanti, Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par, I did not think about numbers,” said Khan.

“In Dangal, there is no romantic song, I am playing a fat old man. So, this film doesn’t have trappings of a blockbuster film but the kind of numbers it is doing is great. I have never done films thinking about box office or business. I do films as a creative person,” he added.

Khan also threw a huge success party for Dangal recently.

When asked if he’d want his films screened in Pakistan now that the ban on screening Indian films there has been lifted, the actor said, ”The distribution team decides where to release the film. If they think of releasing the film in Pakistan I have no issues.”