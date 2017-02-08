Mobile
A.R. Rahman in concert in UAE on March 17

The ‘Jai Ho’ composer returns after seven years to perform at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Image Credit:
A R Rahman during an interview before a press conference at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai on 8th February, 2017.Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Tabloid
 

After seven years, A.R. Rahman will bring a concert to the UAE on March 17 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“UAE was the first to give us a successful concert back in 1997-98,” the Oscar-winning Indian music composer told Gulf News tabloid!. “I still get people coming to me and saying ‘Oh I was at the first Dubai show’. So it was a very important show for us at that time and when I come back here, I’m always reminded of that beautiful moment.”

Rahman was returning from Canada — where he has directed Le Musk, a virtual reality short film — and en route to India. He is most known for winning the Academy Award (best music and best song), Bafta and Grammy for Jai Ho from 2009’s Slumdog Millionaire, and four National Awards for films Roja, Lagaan, Minsara Kanavu and Kannathil Muthamittal.

However, ask him why he thinks his shows are so successful in the UAE, and he says he “really doesn’t know”.

“It could be a combination of many things,” Rahman said, brushing it off. “[Dubai] has all communities and the love which they have for me [could be one reason]”.

Among other films of his, the composer is currently waiting for the release of Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy’s House.

“Gurinder’s expectation was to have something very classic, very rooted and at the same time universal,” he said about the music of the film at the press meet in Dusit Thani Dubai. “I’ve used the sarangi, a strings and brass orchestra, a lot of flute — mainly classical instruments.”

But the Humma (from the 1996 Bombay) composer clarified he didn’t do the Humma remix in Shaad Ali-directed OK Jaanu.

“I opted out because I didn’t feel motivated. [Rapper] Badshah reinterpreted it. We, however, re-did Urvasi [from the 1994 Kadhalan] because we wanted to update the lyrics — we wanted to give it back to this generation and we asked people to write the lyrics for us,” he said.

Don’t miss it

Mathrubhumi A R Rahman Live 2017 will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 17. Tickets start at Dh50 at platinumlist.net (from Saturday). For more call 04-4562240.

