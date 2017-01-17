Ali Zafar and Misbah in push-up contest

In a build up towards the Pakistan Super League’s second edition, superstar Ali Zafar uploaded a video on his Instagram account showing him doing push-ups with Pakistan’s Test Captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

The video was captioned, “And so it starts. The spirit of cricket. #misbah #hblpsl #pushupcontest #abkheljamayga”.

Zafar, the Pakistani actor, singer-songwriter, and musician, started out on Pakistani TV, and then went on to establish a career in Hindi cinema. His success led many Pakistani actors to venture into Bollywood films.

Zafar began his career as a music composer and gained popularity through his single, Channo, from his debut album Huqa Pani, which sold over five million copies worldwide.

Zafar made his acting debut with a leading role in the 2010 Bollywood satire film Tere Bin Laden, a moderate box office success. His performance in the film garnered critical appreciation and earned him several nominations in the Best Male Debut category, including Filmfare.