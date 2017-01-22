5 times Mahira Khan proved she is the queen of the screen

Mahira Khan rules the Pakistani film and TV screen today. However, the talented actress is a superstar because of the stellar roles she played and the characters that she enacted with grace and skill. Here’s taking a look at some of her most memorable ones.

Ayesha in Bol

Khan played the supporting role of Ayesha in the critically-acclaimed box office hit (and her debut film) Bol (2011). The film ranks among the highest-grossing Urdu films.

Khirad in Humsafar

She appeared in television series Humsafar, which also marked Khan’s debut in the world of television. Following Humsafar, Khan became an overnight star and a household name as the drama serial established her as a leading actress of Pakistan. The drama series was also aired on Zindagi and successfully ran in India, other than being a sensational hit in Khan’s home country.

Falak in Shehr-e-Zaat

In Shehr-e-Zaat, the 2013 spiritual romance drama, the story revolved around Khan — who played Falak Sher Afgan, a beautiful day-dreamer and an only child to very rich parents. Falak is a student of fine arts who makes the sculpture of the man of her dreams and falls head over heels in love when she finds the breathing manifestation of it. This drama serial also ran in India in 2015.

Shano in Sadqay Tumhare

This 2014 romantic drama saw Khan playing the lead role of Shano; an 18-year-old girl from the village of Bhopalwala. She is a very quiet and a dreamy girl in the beginning, but as time passes, she becomes stronger and braver. Khan bagged all the awards for Best Actress for her role in Sadqay Tumhare.

Saba in Bin Roye

Khan played a starring role in the romantic drama film, Bin Roye, which ranks among the highest-grossing films in Pakistan. Even though the film was multi-starrer, Khan outshone everyone else for her role as a jilted lover. Bin Roye released in more than 10 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Middle East, and United Arab Emirates. The film grossed $670,000 (Dh2.46 million) worldwide in first four days.