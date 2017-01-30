Angham and Assala Nasri to perform in Sharjah

Egyptian singer Angham and Syrian musical legend Assala Nasri will perform at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah in a joint concert on February 24.

With nearly two dozen albums in three decades, Angham’s songs have been described as Arabic classics, making her one of the most influential and followed female musical voices around today. Nasri first sang at the age of four (the theme song of the cartoon show Hekayat Alamiyah, Qessas Al Sho’oub), but debuted in 1991 with the hit album La Ta’rafou, featuring four songs in the oriental operatic tarab style. She has more than 20 albums to her name in several genres, including complex classical Arab operettas, Khaleeji and mainstream pop.

Tickets start at Dh150 on ticketmaster.ae.