Yoga: Lose weight, the natural way – Part 3

Another important aspect of weight loss is to keep active throughout the day. Every hour start walking for 5 minutes in your office, at home or outdoors – just walk around. If one practises this, by the end of the day (12 hours), one has actually walked for 1 full hour. Research says walking in breaks gives better results in weight loss. The pace can be whatever feels comfortable to the body and mind. Brisk walk would help if one is out in the open.

After a few days of getting used to walking as described above, reduce the walk to four minutes and add a minute of backward and forward bends. Support the lower back on either side of the spine, tighten the gluteus, inhale and gently pull backwards from the shoulders to arch back. Exhale and bend forward from the hip and try to touch the toes. Do not force either movement and be gentle as you bend forward if you have any spine- or back-related issues. Practise these movements 2-3 times and bring it up to a minute.

Lemon boosts weight loss

Continue to drink enough water, eat normal food and include nuts in the diet as explained in the earlier columns. Lemon is another ingredient considered to benefit the body in many ways. It can be consumed in different ways. Understand the benefits of consuming lemon.

Lemon has vitamin C which is essential for a robust immune system. Vitamin C also contains anti-oxidants and hence it is anti-ageing. It works on blood, bone, skin, hair and the nervous system. It also boosts elasticity of collagen and improves appearance of skin.

Another important ingredient in lemon is calcium. It actually has digestive calcium which is completely natural to your body unlike the calcium derived through supplements, and is essential for bone health.

Another factor of weight loss is digestion. Lemon improves digestion. It is recommended one should drink half a glass of lukewarm or hot water with half a lemon squeezed in it, about 20-25 minutes after lunch. Leave the lemon skin in the glass for two minutes before consuming the water. Hot water is advisable as it cuts the sourness of the lemon.

Lemon is also very good for anaemic people. Lemon juice improves absorption of minerals as vitamin C aids in the process. It increases iron absorption and this improves the haemoglobin levels.

People who suffer from asthma can benefit from lemon intake. Adding lemon to tea can help clear out phlegm which is also an underlying cause for asthma.

Note: If one suffers from any dental issues or allergy from citrus foods, it is best to check with the doctor before adding lemon to the routine.

Practice of the week

If you are already a yoga practitioner, it is beneficial to include the following postures to the routine.

Ushtrasana

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Ardha Matsyendrasana – 1, 2

