A day spent perfectly at Sofitel the Palm

Spending the day by the pool at Sofitel the Palm is a wonderfully cathartic experience. Just being on the Palm Jumeirah gives you the feeling as if you’re out of the city and away from the crowds, but this gorgeous French Polynesian hotel is full of lush gardens, bright blue pools and luxuriously comfortable cabana chairs.

The lobby of the hotel is open and full of light. The second you walk in, your eyes are instantly taken by the striking blue colour of the sea, which is visible from the reception area. That clearly did the trick, I thought to myself, as I made a beeline towards the pool and beach.

The Pools

There are different pools for different needs. A kid’s pool with slides, a family pool where all are welcome, an adult pool and a couple more just spread out over the luxurious resort. My beach day partner-in-crime and I are craving a quiet day out, so we chose one with a waterfall in a quiet zone, where no loud noise was allowed. Perfect for reading and soaking up the sun rays. Each area is ringed by bougainvillea and palm trees.

The Beach

You’ve literally got 500 meters of pristine white sand are all yours to enjoy. The beach at the Sofitel is a peaceful place for sunbathing and swimming. Their comfortable cabanas are our recommendation for the place to enjoy a nice snooze.

The Restaurants

If you’re by the water, there’s a couple of spots to keep you hydrated with fresh and fruity beverages and satisfied with delicious beach side dining. Maui Beach Bar extends to the beachfront and poolside areas, so there’s no need to leave your cabana if you’d like a snack. You’ll have a selection of fresh salads, sandwiches and Paninis, pairing your choice with a refreshing beverage or smoothie.

Laguna Lounge

This gorgeous beach side lounge is another spot to enjoy amazing seafood and chilled beats. Situated right by the beach, this comfortable lounge area offers a full dining menu as well as an extensive list of beverages. We enjoyed huge portions of calamari, crab legs and perfectly grilled salmon and steak. It’s the newest addition to the Sofitel the Palm’s dining spots. It was a perfect meal.

The Sofitel is a great spot to feel like a tourist in your own home. Hardly any outside guests venture this far down the palm (we could tell because practically no one was wearing blue wristbands that you get when you aren’t a hotel guest). It really feels like an escape.