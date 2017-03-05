Will ‘The Office’ get an Arabic version soon?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Will ‘The Office’ get an Arabic version soon?

As the BBC continues its efforts to reach more viewers in the Middle East, a localised content of the well-loved show could soon be a reality

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

BBC First celebrated its first anniversary in the Middle East and North Africa region on February 1, and will continue searching for ways to localise content, said representatives at BBC Showcase in Liverpool last month.

The TV channel landed on OSN last year as part of BBC’s efforts to expand in the Middle East.

In April, another BBC channel for pre-schoolers, CBeebies, joined Etisalat-operated TV network beIN.

“Viewers are faced with so much choice these days in terms of what to consume and how to consume content. The good thing about BBC is it offers a trusted guide to lead you through the morass of choice which can be frustrating and confusing for viewers,” said Natasha Hussain, VP and GM for Middle East and Mediterranean region at BBC Worldwide, on February 20.

Flagstone shows such Sherlock and Luther are a hit with viewers in the region. The mystery-drama Doctor Foster, as well as long-running crime TV series in general, performed well, too.

Hussain, who last year suggested there may be a chance of a Great Arab Bake Off, said her team is still working towards creating localised content.

“One of the things we’re thinking about, I’d love us to do an Arabic version of The Office. The team is working on it. Again, that’s something in the scripted area that we would love to do,” she said.

More from Television

tags from this story

Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision

tags

Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Television

Letterman: I would have gone to work on Trump

Leisure Gallery

Japan’s mouthwatering fake food

Leisure Videos

PlayFashion icon Sonam Kapoor in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza