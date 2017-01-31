Mobile
UAE reality show ‘Checkmate’ to premiere on Colors

Contestants will battle through real-life business tasks with every episode

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

A 14-episode South Asian local TV show Checkmate – Hunt for the Smartest Young Executive in the Middle East will premiere on February 5 on Colors TV at 9pm.

Through an eight-week course, 16 boys and girls — who were selected during auditions held end of last year — will be put through seven real-life business challenges and tasks to evaluate them as a team and as individuals in their ability to deal with stress, decision making, marketing, creative thinking, team spirit, time management and providing solutions to problems faced. Each episode will be judged by a senior professional from that field of business.

The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm with repeats on Monday and Tuesday at 6pm, and two back-to-back episodes every Friday at 12.30pm.

