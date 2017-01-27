‘Top Gear’ team spotted in Oman

Top Gear hosts Matt LeBlanc and Chris Harris are shooting for the motoring show on a mountain in Oman, according to a source.

Crew members for the BBC show were seen with camera equipment at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, the source said.

LeBlanc was spotted at the mountain-top property later in the evening as the show was the theme of the night at the hotel’s dinner buffet — with cakes decorated with the Top Gear logo and labels for dishes bearing names of car brands such as Ferrari and Maybach. However, LeBlanc did not interact with the guests at dinner.