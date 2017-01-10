Tom Hardy’s ‘Taboo’ coming to Starz Play

Taboo, an eight-episode mini-series co-created and executive produced by Tom Hardy, is coming to on-demand streaming service Starz Play on January 11.

The new drama was crafted by the Oscar-winning actor and Steven Knight, the man behind the binge-worthy Peaky Blinders, which Hardy had a role in.

It takes place in 1814 and follows James Delaney (Hardy), who returns to London after everyone thought he was dead. He inherits the remains of his father’s shipping empire and rebuilds his life. But he has enemies to deal with, conspiracies to navigate and murder to avoid, making for a dark family mystery.

“The convincing storyline and Tom Hardy’s exceptional acting ability make Taboo a standout show amongst the most anticipated titles. It will be available with optional Arabic subtitles and French audio to meet our customers’ demands in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Khalid Benchouche, SVP Programming & Acquisition at Starz Play.

Starz Play is a television and film streaming service, similar to Netflix, that provides on-demand entertainment for a monthly payment of $7.99 (Dh29.35).