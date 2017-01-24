Mobile
Stephen Colbert to host Emmy Awards 2017

The annual awards show honouring the best in television will take place on September 17

Image Credit: AFP
Comedian Stephen Colbert
Tabloid
 

Stephen Colbert will host the annual Emmy Awards telecast, this year to be shown on his home network of CBS.

The annual awards show honouring the best in television will take place on September 17 in Los Angeles.

Colbert is host of the Late Show on CBS, and the former host of Comedy Central’s Colbert Report. In talking about hosting the 69th Emmy telecast, Colbert made sly reference to the Trump administration’s unprovable assertion that Trump’s inauguration was the most watched ever.

Said Colbert: “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe.”

