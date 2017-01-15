Mobile
‘Sherlock’ season finale leaks online 1 day before premiere

The show’s official Twitter account urged fans to refrain from sharing details of the episode

There’s a little less mystery about the season finale of the television series Sherlock after a Russian version of the episode leaked online.

The show’s official Twitter account urged fans to refrain from sharing details of the episode The Final Problem before it airs on Sunday. Images that appeared to be from it were being shared on Saturday on social media.

The show stars Benedict Cumberbatch in a modern take on Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his sidekick Watson.

The leak was announced two days after a preview screening of the Sherlock fourth season finale at the British Film Institute, where audience members were asked not to give away spoilers.

Producer Sue Vertue appealed to fans, tweeting “Please don’t share it. You’ve done so well keeping it spoiler free. Nearly there.”

