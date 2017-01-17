Jude Law returns to TV as ‘The Young Pope’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jude Law returns to TV as ‘The Young Pope’

Actor puts himself in the hands of director Paolo Sorrentino for his first series in nearly two decades

  • Jude Law from the HBO series "The Young Pope"Image Credit: AP
  • Director Paolo Sorrentino.Image Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

Jude Law knows what you’re thinking.

An HBO series called The Young Pope, starring one of Hollywood’s most dashing leading men in the title role?

“Everyone was expecting, with me in the part and the name, oh, it’s going to be choir boys and prostitutes at the Vatican,” said Law, relaxing in his hotel suite on a bright afternoon in November. Instead, the most scandalous thing about Law’s character, a youthful but arch-conservative American pontiff, born Lenny Belardo, is his penchant for chain-smoking and guzzling Cherry Coke Zero.

Written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the 10-episode limited series defies easy categorisation, even if its seemingly straightforward title has already inspired a popular Twitter meme. Dreamlike and methodically paced, The Young Pope is more interested in Big Questions of belief and the allure of tyranny than behind-the-scenes intrigue.

Though it is (relatively) light on the nudity and beheadings, the series is classic HBO — filmed on location in Italy, with sumptuous production values and A-list talent (Diane Keaton co-stars as Sister Mary, one of Lenny’s closest confidantes).

The Young Pope is Law’s first foray into series television in nearly two decades. While it’s become increasingly fashionable for movie stars of his stature to dabble in the small screen, the actor, 44, claims he’s agnostic about medium and was more drawn to the opportunity to work with Sorrentino.

“There was a humanity, a wit, an ability to take quite personal stories and somehow elevate them to being global,” said Law of Sorrentino films including Youth and the Oscar-winning The Great Beauty.

Dressed in harem-style sweatpants and a cashmere hoodie, Law comes off as a bit of an aesthete; even his leisure wear makes a statement. He trusted himself in the hands of Sorrentino, a filmmaker with a flair for surreal imagery — The Young Pope opens with a dream sequence of a naked baby crawling on a pile of dolls — that can seem puzzling to the actors trying to bring it to life.

“It’s a director’s medium, and you’re there to be a colour on the palette,” he said. “If you trust them enough, you know that it will make sense in its entirety.”

In turn, Sorrentino says he was looking for a performer who could capture the “juxtaposition between childishness and virility, innocence and power” that characterises Lenny, elected by cardinals who foolishly expect him to be their “telegenic puppet.”

Instead Lenny wields his power mercilessly, ushering in a new era of conservatism and dogmatism at the Vatican. He dresses down an elderly nun for greeting him with a kiss and takes the name Pius XIII, a callback to a more traditional era in the church.

Though he was not raised in a particular religion, Law takes an a la carte approach to belief, “gathering what I see as personally affecting from all faiths.”

“And like every other teenager, I dabbled with a bit of Buddhism,” he added.

To prepare for The Young Pope, the actor read papal diaries and church histories and was even granted a tour of parts of the Vatican. He was impressed by the presence of seemingly mundane facilities — a bank, a laundry, a pharmacy where “haemorrhoid cream sells very well,” he says with a laugh.

But ultimately it was more useful to focus on Lenny’s humanity rather than the institution he represents. He and Sorrentino, who describes Law as “an additional screenwriter,” spent a great deal of time discussing Lenny’s childhood and its effect on his faith.

Abandoned by his hippie parents, Lenny was raised by nuns in an orphanage, never feeling loved and believing that God would fill the void. Sister Mary is a kind of surrogate stage mother to Lenny — the Mama Rose to his Gypsy, Law jokes. (Keaton, he says, referred to him as “your eminence” throughout the production.) The actor’s parents were both adopted and, while they grew up in much different circumstances than Lenny, “I had an emotional attachment to what it is like to be an orphan,” he said.

Lenny is the opposite of the current Pope Francis, whose modesty and inclusive tone have endeared him to many. And this is quite by design, said Sorrentino, who was interested in exploring how the church might respond to Francis in the future. “In the Vatican too, like in other states, an alternation between progressiveness and conservatism is plausible.”

Lenny immediately orders a ban on photographs and merchandise bearing his image — not out of humility but because he wants to make himself as “unreachable as a rock star,” as mysterious as Daft Punk, Banksy or Stanley Kubrick. He delivers his first address at night, under the cover of darkness, so that no one can see his face.

Asked whether he sympathises with Lenny’s basic assumption — that an air of mystery can be beneficial to an artist — Law replies with an enthusiastic “hell, yes.”

“Some of my greatest regrets are not being guided as a young actor. No one tells you you don’t have to do the photos. You look back and you think... why did I let all that stuff in? But also why did I give all that stuff away?”

At times, “that stuff” has also been taken from Law, whose personal life has been the subject of almost relentless tabloid scrutiny since The Talented Mr. Ripley catapulted him to fame 17 years ago, most notably in the hacking of his voicemail by reporters at the News of the World.

And yet despite this, Law is refreshingly unguarded, meeting in his hotel room without a publicist. Gracious and polite, he pauses frequently to consider questions he’s asked in a way that seems thoughtful rather than circumspect.

Although he calls the media scrutiny “deeply exhausting,” he’s never considered walking away from acting — at least not seriously. “Since people have been hunting and eating and cohabiting, we’ve also told each other stories. It’s a beautiful aspect of our communities. Why stop that?”

Law says he’s guided by a creative restlessness rather than any overarching career plan. He recalls seeing John Gielgud in Peter Greenaway’s Prospero’s Books. “Here was this 80-something-year-old man performing naked and still putting himself out there. I just thought, ‘What a career. Still doing stuff that probably scares the life out of you.’”

While Sorrentino is writing a potential second season of The Young Pope, Law is coy about his possible return. For now he’s focused on other projects, including a stage version of Luchino Visconti’s Obsession, directed by Tony-winning Ivo van Hove, at the Barbican in London this spring.

“I’m curious,” he says. “That’s my religion.”

More from Television

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Television

Netflix Latino family resonate in Trump Era

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access