Coen brothers turn to TV with ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Coen brothers turn to TV with ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

The film-making brothers join the golden age of television with an anthology miniseries set in the old west that could have a theatrical release

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

The Coen brothers will take their first steps into television with a miniseries set in the old west, which could also be released in cinemas and will be called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Variety reports that the film-making duo will come to the small screen and once again focus on the western genre after their 2011 film, True Grit.

The brothers will work with Annapurna Television — the recently launched offshoot of Annapurna Pictures, the company behind films including Her, American Hustle and Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master — on the project that could combine “an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach”.

Writing and directing duties will be taken care of by the brothers, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is expected to be a western anthology based on an original idea.

The only comment from Joel and Ethan Coen referred to Megan Ellison, who owns Annapurna Pictures, and Annapurna Television’s president of television Sue Naegle. “We are very excited to be working with Megan and Sue on this project,” they said.

The Coens have not attempted to produce something for television — however, their 1995 film Fargo has been made into a successful series starring Kirsten Dunst and Ted Danson.

In 2011, the brothers were working on an hourlong TV movie about a seedy Los Angeles cop titled Harve Karbo, but the project never made it to the screen.

More from Television

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences