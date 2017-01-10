‘Arrow’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Supergirl’ and others renewed by CW

Grant Gustin as The Flash

The CW announced on Sunday morning that it had renewed seven of its current series for the 2017-2018 season.

On the list of those getting the good news were superhero shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the dramedies Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin, and long-running CW favourite Supernatural, which will enter its lucky 13th season of otherworldly adventures.

Mark Pedowitz, president of the CW, announced the renewals during the network’s session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.

“Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long,” Pedowitz said.

Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced later.