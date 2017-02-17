‘American Horror Story’ tackles presidential election in new season

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘American Horror Story’ tackles presidential election in new season

Without going intospecifics, producer Ryan Murphy said the untitled series will be an “interesting” watch for a lot of people

Image Credit: AFP
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Jessica Lange, Alison Wright, Ryan Murphy, and Susan Sarandon attends the "Feud" Tastemaker Dinner at The Monkey Bar on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Tabloid
 

Ryan Murphy said Wednesday on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that the upcoming season of his critically acclaimed FX anthology series American Horror Story will focus on the 2016 presidential election.

“I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” he told host Andy Cohen.

“Wow,” Cohen said. “Will there be, like, a Trump?”

It appeared that Murphy wasn’t ready to talk specifics: “Uh, maybe,” he said.

Murphy is the prolific producer behind Nip/Tuck, Glee and another anthology series, American Crime Story, which revisited the O.J. Simpson trial in its first season and won the Golden Globe for best limited series. FX has already confirmed that two more American Crime Story installments are underway — the second, slated to air in 2018, will focus on Hurricane Katrina. The third will revolve around the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. A fourth is expected to tackle the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Murphy’s American Horror Story comments come as a surprise because the show’s past seasons have been about fictional events — usually of the supernatural variety. Viewers knew almost nothing about the show’s most recent season before it premiered in September. The move certainly fuelled fan theories and generated buzz for the show’s sixth season, which was eventually revealed to be about a couple whose paranormal encounters in a rural North Carolina mansion inspire a documentary called My Roanoke Nightmare.

Aside from Murphy’s recent comments, all we know about Season 7 is that two of Murphy’s frequent collaborators — Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson — will return to the franchise. Paulson won an Emmy for her portrayal of beleaguered prosecutor Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and has logged four nominations for her various American Horror Story roles.

Paulson pulled triple duty in Roanoke, playing the actress who helped re-enact the couple’s horrific ordeal in the documentary before experiencing her own frightening series of events. Paulson also reprised her role as journalist Lana Winters, who first appeared in the anthology’s second season, American Horror Story: Asylum.

Winters is one of several American Horror Story characters to appear in different installments. In 2014, Murphy confirmed long-standing fan theories that the seasons were somehow connected, which makes the prospect of an election-themed season even more alluring. How would American Horror Story connect President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to tales of haunted mansions, an insane asylum, witches, a troupe of so-called freaks and a creepy hotel?

We’ll have to wait and see. But if anyone can do it, it’s Murphy, whose next project is Feud: Bette and Joan. The show, also an anthology series, will explore the rivalry between actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis in its first season, which premieres March 5.

More from Television

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Television

Abrams and Hulu to explore King’s ‘Castle Rock’

Leisure Gallery

Comic Con festival in Saudi Arabia

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower