Wonder Woman fully evolved in ‘Justice League’, says Zack Snyder

Film will see Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) join forces

Director Zack Snyder says the character of Wonder Woman will be “fully evolved” in Justice League.

The 50-year-old director is directing the DC Comics movie, which will see characters Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) join forces to defeat the evil Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

“Humanity has its moments, but it can be brutal, and her coming to terms with that dichotomy is what we come to learn about her. And in Justice League, she’s fully evolved into someone who’s embraced mankind, partly through Superman’s sacrifice. She’s like, ‘All right, I’ve got to pick it up’,” said Snyder.

Wonder Woman was created in 1971 by William Moulton Marston, whose character comes from the all-female fictional paradise of Themyscira in the Amazon.

Justice League: Part 1 is expected to release in the United States on November 17, 2017.

