Wolfgang Puck gives Oscars menu preview
Master chef Wolfgang Puck on Thursday offered members of the media in Los Angeles a sneak peek into his menu for the 89th Academy Awards Governors Ball to be held on February 26.
Attendees at the preview, held at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, were treated to hors d’oeuvres, including Puck’s black truffle chicken pot pie, baked macaroni and cheese and smoked salmon served on Oscar statuette-shaped cracker, reported People.com. New on the menu this year, includes Moroccan spiced Wagyu short rib topped with a parmesan funnel cake, taro root tacos with shrimp, mango, avocado and chipotle aioli, gnocchetti with braised mushrooms and cashew cream, and lobster corn dogs.
There was also gold-dusted truffle popcorn. Puck also created ice cream using liquid nitrogen. Seven flavours of gelato and sorbet will be served alongside caramel cappuccino Oscar lollipops, Oreo cookie s’more domes, chocolate bonbons in “movie theatre flavours”, and, not to forget, his 24K-karat-gold chocolate Oscars.