Wolfgang Puck gives Oscars menu preview

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wolfgang Puck gives Oscars menu preview

Master chef gives a taste of old favourites and new items that will be served at the Governors Ball on February 26, to Los Angeles media

  • HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Chef Wolfgang Puck at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball Press PreviewImage Credit: AFP
  • Master Chef Wolfgang Puck attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards - Governors Ball Preview at the Grand BallrooImage Credit: AFP
  • Master Chef Wolfgang Puck (L) attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards - Governors Ball Preview at the Grand BalImage Credit: AFP
  • Chef Wolfgang Puck exhales as he eats a dessert treated with liquid nitrogen during a preview of the food and Image Credit: REUTERS
  • Chef Wolfgang Puck bites an Oscar-shaped chocolate during a preview of the food and decor for the 89th AcademyImage Credit: REUTERS
Tabloid
 

Master chef Wolfgang Puck on Thursday offered members of the media in Los Angeles a sneak peek into his menu for the 89th Academy Awards Governors Ball to be held on February 26.

Attendees at the preview, held at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, were treated to hors d’oeuvres, including Puck’s black truffle chicken pot pie, baked macaroni and cheese and smoked salmon served on Oscar statuette-shaped cracker, reported People.com. New on the menu this year, includes Moroccan spiced Wagyu short rib topped with a parmesan funnel cake, taro root tacos with shrimp, mango, avocado and chipotle aioli, gnocchetti with braised mushrooms and cashew cream, and lobster corn dogs.

There was also gold-dusted truffle popcorn. Puck also created ice cream using liquid nitrogen. Seven flavours of gelato and sorbet will be served alongside caramel cappuccino Oscar lollipops, Oreo cookie s’more domes, chocolate bonbons in “movie theatre flavours”, and, not to forget, his 24K-karat-gold chocolate Oscars.

More from News

tags from this story

Oscars
follow this tag on MGNOscars

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Oscars
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

‘Jolly LLB 3’ confirmed, say makers

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen