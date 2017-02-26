Toronto film festival to slim down

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Toronto film festival to slim down

Two sections cut from agenda and number of films being screened down by 20 per cent

Image Credit: WireImage
arrives at the "Life Of Crime" Premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 14, 2013 in Toronto, Canada.
Tabloid
 

North America’s largest film festival will scale back this year, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) announced on Thursday.

Facing growing criticisms that the festival had grown too big and unwieldy, TIFF organisers are cutting two of its 16 programmes and reducing the number of films that will be screened by 20 per cent.

“As we build on the success of the festival’s past four decades, we’re challenged to balance providing a generous choice of movies for over 400,000 festivalgoers with maintaining strong curatorial focus,” artistic director Cameron Bailey said in a statement.

“For 2017 we’re offering a refreshed, more tightly curated edition.”

The festival — which has become a bellwether for Oscar-conscious studios and distributors — screened nearly 400 feature and short films from 83 countries last year.

The selections were varied, but audiences, journalists and film buyers and sellers said the overall quality of offerings had fallen as more films were packed into the schedule.

Many also said that picking which key films to watch posed a frustrating challenge.

Films such as 12 Years a Slave, The King’s Speech, Slumdog Millionaire and Spotlight went on from winning the Toronto film festival people’s choice award for best picture to take the top honour at the Oscars.

Last year’s audience pick — director Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone — is among this year’s Academy Award nominees.

The festival’s move to focus on “bold and discerning curation” comes as it faces increased competition from more tightly curated festivals including Venice and Telluride, which are held at around the same time as TIFF.

For this year’s festival scheduled for September 7-17, TIFF is shedding its Vanguard programme — which had showcased edgy films that did not necessarily fit into a particular genre — and its City to City section, which featured directors from a designated city.

More from News

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews
oscars

Also In News

Green Lantern to feature in ‘Justice League’

Leisure Gallery

Oscars 2017: Winners in key categories

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened