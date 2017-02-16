Tharun Sudhir turns director with ‘Chowka’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tharun Sudhir turns director with ‘Chowka’

The film traces the lives of four individuals living in different time periods and how their lives get entangled

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actor Tharun Sudhir, son of noted actor Sudhir, turned director with Chowka, a Kannada film that is running to packed houses in India and winning acclaim.

Chowka traces the lives of four individuals living in different time periods — 1986, 1995, 2000 and 2007 — and in different places. Somehow their lives get entangled and get merged in 2017.

The ensemble cast film is the 50th production of Dwarakish Pictures. Chowka’s impressive cast includes Prem Kumar, Prajwal Devraj, Diganth Manchale, Vijay Raghavendra, Priyamani, Aindrita Ray, Deepa Sannidhi, Bhavana Menon and Chikkanna in its cast. Also, look out for Darshan in a cameo.

Chowka has five music composers on board — V. Harikrishna, Arjun Janya, Gurukiran, V. Sridhar Sambaram and Anoop Seelin — as well as five cinematographers, Shekar Chandru, Krishna, Satya Hegde, Sudhakar S Raj and Santosh Rai Pataje.

For Sudhir, the challenge lay in the costumes and geography in recreating the time periods of the eighties and nineties. Working on the pre-production took him a year and says there are offers to remake the film in Tamil and Telugu.

Sudhir’s next film with be with Darshan.

“It will be Darshan’s 50th film and a commercial story, something that his fans look forward to,” he said.

More from News

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

Berlin fest: ‘El bar’ is a ‘comedy of terror’

Leisure Gallery

Snapshots: A walk with children

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa