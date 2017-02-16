Tharun Sudhir turns director with ‘Chowka’

Actor Tharun Sudhir, son of noted actor Sudhir, turned director with Chowka, a Kannada film that is running to packed houses in India and winning acclaim.

Chowka traces the lives of four individuals living in different time periods — 1986, 1995, 2000 and 2007 — and in different places. Somehow their lives get entangled and get merged in 2017.

The ensemble cast film is the 50th production of Dwarakish Pictures. Chowka’s impressive cast includes Prem Kumar, Prajwal Devraj, Diganth Manchale, Vijay Raghavendra, Priyamani, Aindrita Ray, Deepa Sannidhi, Bhavana Menon and Chikkanna in its cast. Also, look out for Darshan in a cameo.

Chowka has five music composers on board — V. Harikrishna, Arjun Janya, Gurukiran, V. Sridhar Sambaram and Anoop Seelin — as well as five cinematographers, Shekar Chandru, Krishna, Satya Hegde, Sudhakar S Raj and Santosh Rai Pataje.

For Sudhir, the challenge lay in the costumes and geography in recreating the time periods of the eighties and nineties. Working on the pre-production took him a year and says there are offers to remake the film in Tamil and Telugu.

Sudhir’s next film with be with Darshan.

“It will be Darshan’s 50th film and a commercial story, something that his fans look forward to,” he said.