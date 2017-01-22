Sundance: ‘Whose Streets?’ chronicles Ferguson uprising

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sundance: ‘Whose Streets?’ chronicles Ferguson uprising

The documentary attempts to show the humanity behind a community in crisis

Image Credit: AP
Director Sabaah Folayan, Tef Poe, Kayla Reed anddirector Damon Davis, at the Music Lodge duringthe Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.
Tabloid
 

The filmmakers of Whose Streets?, chronicling the uprising in Ferguson, Missouri after the 2014 police killing of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown, said the documentary attempts to show the humanity behind a community in crisis.

Whose Streets? premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and follows the Ferguson community as they protested Brown’s death, which led to weeks of tense unrest that drew worldwide interest.

The film, co-directed by Sabaah Folayan and Missouri resident Damon Davis, combines social media and amateur footage with original footage depicting the actions of key people in the community.

“When mainstream media isn’t committed to solving these problems but is more committed to ratings, when politicians are so partisan that they’re confusing us, it becomes up to artists to show people the way,” Folayan said.

At this year’s festival, four films in the documentary competition delve into the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement that rose out of killings of Brown and other black men by police in various US cities in the past years.

More from News

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

Oscars 2017: Where to watch in the UAE

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

'Strategic ties with India are above all'

'Strategic ties with India are above all'