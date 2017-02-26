Sound mixer’s Oscar nomination revoked

In this photo provided by Paramount Pictures, John Krasinski portrays Jack Silva in a scene from the film, "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi." The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has voted to rescind the sound mixing nomination for Greg P. Russell for his work on the film. The decision, announced Saturday, was due to Russell’s violation of Academy campaign regulations. (Christian Black/Paramount Pictures via AP)

One day before the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted to rescind the sound mixing nomination for Greg P. Russell for his work on 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. The decision, announced Saturday, was due to Russell’s violation of Academy campaign regulations. The statement says Russell violated strict rules applied to telephone lobbying. Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement that they take “very seriously the Oscars voting process.” 13 Hours is still eligible for the award, but only for mixers Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth. At the Oscars on Sunday, the 13 Hours crew is competing against the sound mixing team from Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.