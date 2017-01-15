Shah Rukh Khan to promote ‘Raees’ in Dubai
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be in Dubai on January 21 to promote his film Raees.
Khan, 51, is scheduled to be at the Bollywood Parks Dubai at 2pm and intends to spend a few hours at the expansive movie-themed adventure park.
After the press conference held to speak about his movie project, the actor who plays a wily bootlegger, will check out the rides designed after his hit films Ra.One and Don at the park. A stage will be erected near the Rajmahal theatre so that the superstar can interact with his fans who gather to meet him.
Khan will be accompanied by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, producer Ritiesh Sidhwani and director Rahul Dholakia during his UAE visit.
However, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who plays Khan’s lover in the thriller, is not a part of the UAE press junket.
Entry tickets to Bollywood Parks starts from Dh275. Ten people will also win a chance to take a photo with Khan. Go tobollywoodparksdubai.com.