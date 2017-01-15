Mobile
Shah Rukh Khan to promote ‘Raees’ in Dubai

The Bollywood superstar will be in the UAE on January 21 to check out Bollywood Parks Dubai and to speak about his thriller

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Shahrukh Khan during the screening of the film Madaari in Mumbai on July 20, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be in Dubai on January 21 to promote his film Raees.

Khan, 51, is scheduled to be at the Bollywood Parks Dubai at 2pm and intends to spend a few hours at the expansive movie-themed adventure park.

After the press conference held to speak about his movie project, the actor who plays a wily bootlegger, will check out the rides designed after his hit films Ra.One and Don at the park. A stage will be erected near the Rajmahal theatre so that the superstar can interact with his fans who gather to meet him.

Khan will be accompanied by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, producer Ritiesh Sidhwani and director Rahul Dholakia during his UAE visit.

However, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who plays Khan’s lover in the thriller, is not a part of the UAE press junket.

Entry tickets to Bollywood Parks starts from Dh275. Ten people will also win a chance to take a photo with Khan. Go tobollywoodparksdubai.com.

United Arab Emirates
Shah Rukh Khan
Dubai
