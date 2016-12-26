‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ still a force at the box office

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ still a force at the box office

Winning the battle for second place appears to be Universal Pictures’ animated film ‘Sing’

Image Credit:
Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryJyn Erso (Felicity Jones)Ph: Jonathan Olley©Lucasfilm LFL 2016.
Tabloid
 

The holiday spirit is strong with Rogue One, as the Star Wars spin-off continued its stranglehold on the box office for the second consecutive weekend.

Rogue One took in around $14 million (Dh51.41 million) on Saturday, placing it on a trajectory to potentially rake in $105 million during the four-day holiday weekend to bring its likely domestic total to well over $300 million since its December 15 release.

Winning the battle for second place appears to be Universal Pictures’ Sing, an animated tale of a koala attempting a last-ditch effort to save his theatre by holding a reality show-style singing competition.

From production company Illumination Entertainment, Sing is buoyed by several celebrity voice performances, including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson.

Through Sunday the animated film had brought in an estimated $33.17 million, putting it on track to earn around $51 million through Monday and over $71 million since its Wednesday release date.

Passengers and Assassin’s Creed, two high-profile live-action efforts that debuted this weekend, proved to be no match at the box office for Rogue One.

Sony’s Passengers, the sci-fi adventure starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, earned an estimated $2.8 million on Saturday, likely bringing its box office take to around $22 million for the four-day weekend.

Directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), the film centers around a ship hurtling through space and a malfunction that results in Pratt’s and Lawrence’s characters being awakened from their sleep chambers 90 years too soon.

Fox’s Assassin’s Creed, an adaptation of the highly successful series of video games that share the name, looks to likely bring in around $15.1 million through Monday, bringing its cumulative box office take to $22.6 million since its Wednesday debut. The numbers will likely be seen as a disappointment, given the film’s sizeable budget.

Likely rounding out the weekend’s top five is Fox’s comedy Why Him? starring Bryan Cranston as an irritated father forced to make nice with his daughter’s (Zoey Deutch) lacklustre beau (James Franco).

The R-rated romp is on track to earn around $14.3 million for the four-day weekend, looking to provide comedic holiday counterprogramming for adult audiences.

Christmas falling on a Sunday for the first time since 2011 makes for a particularly unique situation at the box office, with several high-profile projects entering into wide release on Christmas Day.

Oscar contender Fences, the adaptation of the acclaimed August Wilson play that’s directed by and stars Denzel Washington, entered wide release on Sunday. Washington and co-star Viola Davis reprise the roles that earned them each Tony Awards in the 2010 revival of the play.

Also expanding on Sunday was Lionsgate’s Oscar-favourite La La Land, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as singing and dancing lovebirds trying to make it in Los Angeles. The film earned around $815,000 at 205 locations on Saturday, before expanding to 734 locations Sunday. To date, La La Land has brought in $9.6 million at the box office.

The Weinstein Co.’s Lion, starring Dev Patel searching for the family he lost 25 years before, also expanded Sunday.

Other notable limited releases include Martin Scorsese’s religious epic Silence, starring Andrew Garfield, and Mark Wahlberg’s Patriots Day, about the Boston Marathon bombing.

More from News

tags from this story

Jennifer Lawrence
follow this tag on MGNJennifer Lawrence
Martin Scorsese
follow this tag on MGNMartin Scorsese

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Jennifer Lawrence
follow this tag on MGN
Martin Scorsese
follow this tag on MGN
star warsoscars

Also In News

Bollywood films that soared and sank in 2016

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees