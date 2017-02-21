Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oscar statuette - a work of art

From being cast in wax and ceramic to a 24-karat gold electroplating, this is what the coveted figurine goes through

  • Oscar statuettes, some wrapped in cloth, wait to be inspected before being finished at the Polich Tallix Fine Image Credit: AP
  • Wax versions of the Oscar statuette are just one step in the process of making the completed version at the PoImage Credit: AP
  • Different 3-D printed versions of the Oscar statuette are displayed at the Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry in RImage Credit: AP
  • Oscar statuettes in various stages of the coating process are hung together at Epner Technology in the BrooklyImage Credit: AP
  • Leo Sotelo works on an Oscar statuette at the Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry in Rock Tavern, N.Y., Thursday, JImage Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

Every Oscar fist-pumped or tearfully cradled by Academy Award winners is first cast, buffed and fussed over at a foundry far from Hollywood.

Workers at the Polich Tallix fine art foundry, about 50 miles north of New York City, began work in late September on the awards to be handed out February 26. Each of the 60 Oscars shipped from the hangar-like production floor is 13= inches tall with the same distinctive Art Deco features polished to a mirror finish. Each glossy black base lacks only a winner’s nameplate, which is added after the ceremony.

Polich Tallix, which began making the awards last year, tweaked the look of the stylised knight with an eye toward the original statuettes handed out in 1929. The path of these new statues from a small town in upstate New York to centre stage in Hollywood might not be the stuff of movies.

But it’s worth a close-up.

CASTING CALL

Every Oscar starts with a version made of wax, which is repeatedly dipped into a cream-coloured ceramic slurry. The ceramic hardens and the wax is melted out to make way for molten bronze. What’s left once the ceramic mould is chipped away is a sort of rough-hewn version of the elegant icon.

John Menzie and other workers make sure every surface detail — from Oscar’s hairline to the film reel it stands on — is hand-sanded and polished to a fine finish.

Menzie said it’s a kick to see the pieces you worked on for hours handed out on TV, like he did last year while watching the Academy Awards.

“When Leonardo DiCaprio gave his speech and he was holding his Oscar I was just thinking... I might have worked on that one,” Menzie said. “I wish in his acceptance speech, he would have said the serial number that was on the back, you know? So I could say, “That’s the one I worked on!’”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

When Polich Tallix took over production from a Chicago company, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences asked the foundry to create a statue truer to the original. Foundry artist Daniel Plonski made 3D scans of an early statue and a recent statue, and took desired qualities from each for the newest iteration. Oscar’s restoration was subtle; his stylised facial features are more defined, there’s a greater hint of his ears and a hair part, and his sword rests in sharper relief between his legs.

“The trick was not to make it too shockingly different,” Plonski said.

The most substantial difference is one people don’t see. The statue is once again cast in bronze, instead of a pewter-like alloy.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO

The statues are shipped to Brooklyn for 24-karat-gold electroplating at Epner Technology, which also is in its second year of Oscar making.

President David Epner said that before his company became involved in Oscar production, actor F. Murray Abraham and a couple of other award winners had asked him to plate gold finishes that were wearing off. He vows that won’t happen under his process, which includes copper plating and nickel plating each statue before gold plating.

“The gold is guaranteed — not for the life of the recipient, but for the life of the statue,” Epner said

Polich Tallix has one more task after the nominees are announced: making a nameplate for each potential winner. The award winners are handed an Oscar on stage with no nameplate on it. Winners can later take their statue to a table backstage to get their nameplate affixed.

The unused plates are destroyed. 

More from News

tags from this story

Leonardo DiCaprio
follow this tag on MGNLeonardo DiCaprio

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Leonardo DiCaprio
follow this tag on MGN
oscars

Also In News

‘Jolly LLB 3’ confirmed, say makers

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen