‘Oru Muthassi Gadha’ is a grandmother’s tale

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Oru Muthassi Gadha’ is a grandmother’s tale

65-year-old grandmother of three, Rajini Chandy, makes her acting debut as a cantankerous old woman in Jude Anthany Joseph’s Malayalam film

Image Credit:
Rajini Chandy plays a vitriolic old woman, Leelamma, in Oru Muthassi Gadha.
Tabloid
 

Jude Anthany Joseph’s first Malayalam film, Om Shanthi Oshana, was an unconventional contemporary romance.

Starring actors Nazriya and Nivin Pauly, the romantic comedy about a young girl’s infatuation was lauded for its humorous take on love and relationships.

Joseph is back. His second film’s trailer, Oru Muthassi Gadha (A grandmother’s mace), releasing Thursday, December 29, in the UAE, does not disappoint either.

The reviews of the teaser have been positive. It indicates a tale of a grandmother who’s isn’t popular with her folks. She’s even described as a muthassi (granny) who would put the notorious dacoit Phoolan Devi to shame.

So who is this muthassi and what is her life about?

Say hello to Rajini Chandy, who makes her acting debut at 65.

In real life, she is a grandmother to three children, but on the big screen you will see her play a cantankerous old lady Leelamma.

She lives with her son and daughter-in-law. Her vitriol is directed at everyone and her grandchildren, domestic help and daughter-in-law aren’t insulated from her barbs.

But her life takes a dramatic turn when she’s left home alone with her daughter-in-law’s mother, Susamma. Her transformation is narrated in a humourous manner.

“I am one who never hesitates to try something new,” said Chandy, who nailed her first acting job after rounds of rigorous auditions. This Aluva resident beat 500 women, including experienced actresses from the Malalyalam industry.

Perhaps, it was her laidback attitude that helped her secure the role, she said.

While Chandy is known for her warm and affable nature, playing the cranky Leelamma was a great challenge.

“But Jude’s guidance as well as the support of the team helped. Bhagyalakshmi was an encouraging co-actor too,” said Chandy. Bhagyalashmi plays her co-star Susamama.

While colleagues came to her rescue, Chandy credits her retired banker husband for being her biggest strength.

“When his friends pulled his leg saying that after my entry into films he would be known as Rajini’s husband, his retort was: ‘All along she was known as my wife. It’s my turn now to be recognised as her husband.’”

Oru Muthassi Gadha, also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lena and Aparna Balamurali.

More from News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

‘Assassin’s Creed’ director goes old school

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan