‘Oru Muthassi Gadha’ is a grandmother’s tale

Rajini Chandy plays a vitriolic old woman, Leelamma, in Oru Muthassi Gadha.

Jude Anthany Joseph’s first Malayalam film, Om Shanthi Oshana, was an unconventional contemporary romance.

Starring actors Nazriya and Nivin Pauly, the romantic comedy about a young girl’s infatuation was lauded for its humorous take on love and relationships.

Joseph is back. His second film’s trailer, Oru Muthassi Gadha (A grandmother’s mace), releasing Thursday, December 29, in the UAE, does not disappoint either.

The reviews of the teaser have been positive. It indicates a tale of a grandmother who’s isn’t popular with her folks. She’s even described as a muthassi (granny) who would put the notorious dacoit Phoolan Devi to shame.

So who is this muthassi and what is her life about?

Say hello to Rajini Chandy, who makes her acting debut at 65.

In real life, she is a grandmother to three children, but on the big screen you will see her play a cantankerous old lady Leelamma.

She lives with her son and daughter-in-law. Her vitriol is directed at everyone and her grandchildren, domestic help and daughter-in-law aren’t insulated from her barbs.

But her life takes a dramatic turn when she’s left home alone with her daughter-in-law’s mother, Susamma. Her transformation is narrated in a humourous manner.

“I am one who never hesitates to try something new,” said Chandy, who nailed her first acting job after rounds of rigorous auditions. This Aluva resident beat 500 women, including experienced actresses from the Malalyalam industry.

Perhaps, it was her laidback attitude that helped her secure the role, she said.

While Chandy is known for her warm and affable nature, playing the cranky Leelamma was a great challenge.

“But Jude’s guidance as well as the support of the team helped. Bhagyalakshmi was an encouraging co-actor too,” said Chandy. Bhagyalashmi plays her co-star Susamama.

While colleagues came to her rescue, Chandy credits her retired banker husband for being her biggest strength.

“When his friends pulled his leg saying that after my entry into films he would be known as Rajini’s husband, his retort was: ‘All along she was known as my wife. It’s my turn now to be recognised as her husband.’”

Oru Muthassi Gadha, also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lena and Aparna Balamurali.